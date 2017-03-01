Hood resigns as Clay-Chalkville Head Football Coach

Pinson, AL (WIAT) — Clay-Chalkville Head Football Coach Jerry Hood resigned from his position Wednesday. The move announced from the team’s official twitter account.

Clay- Chalkville. Thank you for an incredible ride. —Jerry — Clay-Chalk Football (@CCHSfootbal) March 1, 2017

The move shocked many in the Alabama High School football world, including former Cougar Star Wide Receiver TJ Simmons who is now at Alabama.

What is this papa hood 👀 https://t.co/Ezh546dmEZ — Tj Simmons🐘 (@a_scouts_dream) March 1, 2017

Hood took over at Clay-Chalkville in 2009, and in his 9 years compiled a record of 75-26 winning the 2014 6A State Championship and falling in the 2015 6A Championship game to Spanish Fort.

Hood was named USA Today Alabama High School Coach of the year in 2014.