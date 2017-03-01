Identical twins to graduate Calera High School with top honors

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Identical twins Alex and Jaramy Dozier are high school football stars and both are at the top of their class. This pair of twins from Shelby County have one difference- it’s a fraction of a point!

The brothers have earned top honors as valedictorian and salutatorian at Calera High School.

Throughout their grade school career, the brothers were tied in class rank and excelled academically… until this year. Alex inched ahead of Jaramy with a grade point average of 4.33. Jaramy’s GPA is only a 4.3.

It’s a sibling rivalry like no other.

So what’s next for Alex and Jaramy? They plan to attend college at Vanderbilt. Alex says he wants to pursue a degree in physical therapy and Jaramy will study electrical engineering.