Midfield passes ordinance for barriers in front of businesses after fatal crash

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Midfield passed an ordinance on Monday at their council meeting after an SUV crashed into a dentist’s office, killing 6-year-old Camlyn Lee.

Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson says the ordinance is for businesses to place a barrier in front of their building if parking is within 10 feet of the entrance to the facility.

Current businesses are grandfathered in and will not have to make those changes unless they make changes to their building or the parking lot at that point the new rule will apply.

The dentist’s office Vital Smiles where the fatal crash occurred will be putting up the barrier in front of their structure.