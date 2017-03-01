New Cancer Treatment coming to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A new cancer treatment, called Proton Therapy, will be coming to UAB. It will change how cancer can be treated for thousands of patients.

This advanced form of cancer killing radiation targets the tumor without damaging a lot of the healthy tissue.

This $50 million Proton Center is expected to be complete in about two years. UAB will be one of 25 locations in the nation to have one of these therapy facilities.

“There are a lot of studies being done right now, but I think in general most of the children getting radiation for the treatment will be eligible for this type of therapy,” said John Feiveash, M.D. “Many adults that have long term side effects from their cancer may be candidates as well.”

There are big studies going on nationally to compare different types of radiation. Research has shown that proton therapy could be beneficial for kids with cancer.

“Cancer can appear 30 years later from the treatment that cured them and we think that proton therapy may have a 50% reduction in those secondary malignancies across all children with cancer,” said Dr. Feiveash.

The therapy center will be going in at 20th St. and 5th Avenue in downtown Birmingham. The groundbreaking will happen this summer.