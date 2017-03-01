Police searching for man due to reported failure to appear on robbery and child pornography charges

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County authorities are searching for a man after he reportedly failed to appear in court on charges of Robbery 1st and producing porn with a minor, according to Pell City Police.

Christopher Allan Fomby, Jr., 18, stands around 5’7″ tall and weighs 129 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Broken Angle Drive in Pell City, Ala.

Police are asking anyone that has seen Fomby to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online and get your private code number.