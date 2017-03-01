Pratt City community storm shelters open

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham officially announced the opening of a new storm shelter in Pratt City Wednesday. That community was devastated by the tornado outbreak of 2011.

Residents vividly remember the destruction from those tornadoes, and they say they never want to experience anything like that again.

“We saw the news and they were like, ‘It turned! It’s headed to Pratt City! You’ve got 15 minutes!’ And after 15 minutes, I mean the lights went out,” said Michelle Perkins, North Pratt Neighborhood Association President.

Perkins’ aunt died in the storm.

“Everybody said listen for a train,” said Smithfield Estates resident Wilma Nabors. “That was no train. It was the most horrific, awful sound, like monsters were bamming on your door … Once you’re in one, every time you hear ‘Take shelter!’ you wonder, ‘Where am I going?’”

She’s thankful she doesn’t have to wonder anymore.

“I can’t even say how happy I am!” said Nabors.

The City of Birmingham cut the ribbon on a new storm shelter in Pratt City Wednesday, and more shelters are on the way.

“We are very fortunate across the county that we have other storm shelters opening,” said EMA Director Jim Coker.

He said a shelter also opened in Concord Tuesday, and the state has approved FEMA funds to build another eight across Jefferson County.

“We are much better prepared,” said Coker. “Everybody that I’ve talked to, we all have the same feeling. We don’t want to lose anymore lives.”

Ultimately, there will be four Prat Community Safe Rooms. Those locations: Pratt City Park, Jimmie Hudson Park, South Hampton School, and Smithfield Estates Park.