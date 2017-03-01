Samford pharmacy student homeless after apartment fire, community rallies together

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — A community is coming together to help a woman who survived a massive fire by jumping from a second floor balcony.

The fire ripped through one of the buildings of the Park at Carlyle Apartment complex last week, leaving a number of people homeless.

Mikalah Coleman, a Samford University pharmacy student, lived at an apartment on Aspen Run. She woke up last Thursday to a loud popping noise and saw huge flames surrounding her, so she had to jump off of the second floor balcony. She broke her ankle from the fall.

“I heard this like glass shattering noise and I looked to my left and that’s when I realized that my whole patio was like engulfed in flames and so me just being nervous, I’m trying to get out I ran to the front door to open it and again engulfed in flames so I just thought, you know, I was dead,” said Coleman.

Coleman is thankful her son was with family at the time.

Two GoFundMe pages were started in her name to help her get back on her feet after she lost everything in the fire. Unfortunately, she wasn’t current on her renter’s insurance and will have to start all over.

Coleman’s truck, which was parked near the front side of the building, is now out of commission. The front of the truck melted during the fire.

So far, she’s raised more than $8,000. She’s overwhelmed by the support from the community and is thankful to be alive.

“I thought I was dead, I literally thought I was dead I thought that was it, I was just praying like I’m thinking about my baby I can’t leave my baby here,” said Coleman.

Luckily, she was all paid up on her rent through her lease and is now working with the apartment complex to get that money back.

Right now, Coleman is staying with her parents. She tells CBS42 she is too traumatized right now to live on her own.

Coleman has two years left of pharmacy school.

