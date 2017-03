TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Dept’s Juvenile Division arrested a suspect Wednesday after a seven-week investigation.

Police say the investigation began in late January after DHR reported an anonymous complaint about a juvenile under 12 being abused from several months prior.

Officials say after a thorough investigation, 30-year-old Bruce Lee Brown was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.