Widow of fallen Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump’s speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump honored a locally-based fallen Navy SEAL during his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Special Operator Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was killed in a firefight with militants during a raid in Yemen.

Owens, a married father of three, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office. He was assigned to a Special Warfare unit based in the Hampton Roads area.

On Tuesday, Owens’ widow, Carryn, sat in the guest box next to the Trump family.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero,” Trump said. “Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity.”

Carryn Owens looked up with her hands clasped together. She clapped and tears streamed down her face as the crowd gave a standing ovation.

“For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom and we will never forget him,” Trump said.