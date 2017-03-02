Alabama reacts to Attorney General controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions hosted a press conference, Thursday afternoon, where he announced that he had met with his staff and decided to recuse himself from investigating anything involving the Trump campaign. “They said since I had involvement with the campaign I should not be involved in any campaign investigation,” said Sessions. “I have studied the rules and considered their comments and evaluated. I believe those recommendations are right and just.”

Prior to the Attorney General’s press conference, CBS 42 stopped by a local radio station for the end of “Matt and Aunie” where the controversy surrounding Sessions had been a hot topic. “[There’s been] a lot of activity on the phones about this and naturally I think a lot of Alabama wants to protect our native son,” said co-host Matt Murphy. “We feel like we know Jeff Sessions better than the rest of the country. We’ve known him for many years, and a lot of us want to defend him and say, no- he’s not a liar. He’s an honest man. He’s not a racist. He’s not a bigot. That sort of thing.”

The reaction to reports that Sessions spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador–and the fact that those meetings were not disclosed during Sessions’ Senate confirmation hearings–was divided among some of Alabama’s elected representatives.

Prior to the afternoon press conference, Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office sent out a statement that suggested “at a bare minimum” that Sessions recuse himself from the investigation into the suspected Russian election interference. The statement also read, “If Attorney General Jeff Sessions knowingly perjured himself during his Senate confirmation, that is an issue that must be taken seriously.” However, Sewell’s statement did not demand the Attorney General’s resignation, like some other members of the Democratic party. There has been no updated statement released from Sewell’s office following the press conference at this time.

Other Alabama representatives, like Congressman Robert Aderhol,t also responded to the controversy prior to the press conference. He told CBS 42 that those types of interactions are not unusual in the role of Senator. “At this point,” he said, “I really don’t see any reason that AG Sessions should recuse himself, because I don’t see any wrongdoing at this point.”

CBS 42 spoke to Congressman Gary Palmer shortly after the press conference, and while he also defended Sessions interactions with the Russian ambassador, he agreed that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself was the right one. “I would have expected that from his staff,” Palmer said, “because if there is going to be an investigation into campaign activities, it needs to be completely transparent and the public needs to have full confidence that it’s done without any interference from anyone.”