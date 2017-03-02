Alabama Wildlife Federations Wild Game Cook-Off at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening on Saturday, March 4, the Talladega Superspeedway will be getting “wild.” They will be hosting their 12th Annual Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook-off.

The event will be held inside the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage area and will feature unique food, beverages, musical entertainment and live and silent auctions. The auctions will be featured in the center aisle of the garage and will include autographed racing memorabilia, Auburn and Alabama collectibles, outdoor-themed artwork and more.

Tickets for the cook-off are $40 per person and $50 per couple. Kids 15 and under get in for free. The cook-off begins at 4 p.m. and guests will be able to sample each wild game dish, which will be a part of three categories: fish, fowl and game.

In addition to getting to sample the food, there will be a chance to ride around the race track in Talladega Superspeedway’s official pace car. Gates open earlier for pace car rides, which will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 the day of the event.

To purchase pre-event tickets and pace car rides, call the Alabama Wildlife Federation at 1-800-822-WILD (9453) or click here. Day-of tickets will be sold at the track on Saturday.