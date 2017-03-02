Bevill State in Sumiton, other area schools on lockdown

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sumiton campus of Bevill State Community College, as well as Sumiton Middle and Elementary, are on lockdown, CBS42 has confirmed. Bevill State released information that their lockdown is due “to an external threat at another area school.”

Sumiton police say all the schools in the area are on lockdown, and ask “if you have children in any schools in Sumiton expect delays and please refrain from trying to get to the schools.”

Sumiton Police tell CBS42 Sumiton Christian School was previously on lockdown, but is not anymore. As soon as officials release information about what is happening, we will update this story.