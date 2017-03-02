‘Christmas’ comes to Homewood community after nasty note targets elderly neighbor

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One neighborhood in Homewood is fighting back for an elderly man who received a nasty note in his mailbox. They’re doing it in an unexpected way—with Christmas lights.

It all started when the man, known as “Mr. Frank” got the letter in his mailbox. It told the man to take down his Christmas lights, clean up his yard, and consider moving and having his home torn down, so a newer home could be built in its place.

According to people in his neighborhood, the man has lived there for years and grew up in the home. They say he was hurt by the letter. That’s when neighbors came to his aid. By the next evening, Christmas lights had begun to flicker along Homewood windows, and wreaths don the doors. It was a show of solidarity for Mr. Frank.

“I am proud of our neighborhood. I think that’s fabulous, I think it’s a good way to come together, and we can all do what we want to do in our home and in our yard,” said Lauri Soong.

Neighbors say Mr. Frank was not the only person to receive such a nasty note. Another neighbor, up the road, got one too, telling her she should landscape her yard differently and sell her home, possibly move into a condo “with no yard.”

On Thursday afternoon, people walked along their neighborhood in Homewood, admiring each other’s lights and wreaths, and promising to continue to support their neighbors targeted by the notes.

“It’s like a second Christmas, which is every kid’s dream,” said some local kids playing basketball near a “Kids Zone” sign Mr. Frank had made.

“I love this neighborhood,” said Donna Christie. “Everyone supports each other.”