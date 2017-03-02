Family mourning the loss of 35-year-old man killed in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members are mourning the loss of 35-year-old Ronald Ross, who police say was killed in Fairfield.

His body was found Thursday morning in front of an abandoned home on 42nd Street. Police say he was shot multiple times.

“That was my heart, that was my only son,” the victim’s father Ronald Brown said.

Police said his body was found by a citizen Thursday morning on the steps of the abandoned home. Brown said his son was living in Fairfield. The family has this message:

“Too much killing going around in Fairfield, we need to find out who did it. I hope and pray that somebody says something,” said Brown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody.

