Former President George W. Bush releases new book

(WIAT) — Former President George W. Bush has a new book called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

During a discussion with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman, Bush talked about life after leaving the Oval Office. He says he has made a decision not to criticize future presidents.

As far as the book, it features 66 oil paintings of military veterans and those in active service.

Profits from the book will go to help 9/11 veterans.