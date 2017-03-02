Gulf Shores High School band director recalls witnessing Mardi Gras parade crash

(WKRG) — Gulf Shores Band Director William Mixon, who witnessed the tragic parade accident that left twelve of his students injured, spoke exclusively yesterday to CBS42’s sister station WKRG in Mobile.

“I see instruments on the ground and students kind of everywhere, and then the screaming starts,” Mixson recalled.

Those are the first images that Gulf Shores band director William Mixon remembers after hearing a terrible, unfamiliar sound and then running towards those screams.

“I get half way there and I see a car in the middle of the band and I’m thinking, what in the world has happened?”

He has a hard time shaking those images.

“We had students all over the place, we had students under the vehicle,” he said.

24 hours later, the emotional healing began. “I had three students that went to the hospital, they stopped by to see me after they had been discharged and that was a very happy sight to see them,” says Mixon.

“I had three students that went to the hospital, they stopped by to see me after they had been discharged and that was a very happy sight to see them,” said Mixon.

The band room is beginning to fill with well-wishes from across the country. The leader of the band is now teaching his students a different kind of lesson.

“Life is precious and these students are precious to us. I’ll say that I hugged my soon-to-be 4 year old a little longer, a little bit harder last night and I know everybody else did too.,” he reflected.