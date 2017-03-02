High-tech Regions Bank concept to open in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new high-tech Regions Bank concept is opening downtown.

The concept is on display at Regions’ newly rebuilt headquarters at the base of regions center tower on 5th Avenue South.

Instead of a traditional teller line, customers will be welcomed directly by Regions universal bankers.

The branch also offers regions video banking where customers can connect with an experienced video banker via a live, two-way video.

“So we’re bringing more people to the table that can have a detailed conversation about how customers bank and establishing savings programs for them and borrowing smarter and taking care of unexpected events,” area president Leroy Abrahams said. “So it’s really bringing a higher level of sophistication and technology to our branch.:

Regions is also offering deposit smart ATM service that’s accessible around the clock.

The branch is scheduled to open Monday, March 6th.