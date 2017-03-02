Immigration policy results in more ICE raids and arrests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trump administration’s immigration policy has widened the pool of illegal immigrants targeted for deportation. In Alabama, that has resulted in more raids and arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In previous years, the U.S. has deported around 450,000 illegal immigrants per year. Under Trump’s policy, that number is expected to rise to more than 2 million in 2017.

“One day my daughter came to me and say, ‘Mommy, that’s right that they going to send you back to Mexico?’ And I say, I couldn’t know what to answer, you know? But I looked into her eyes and I told her nothing is going to happen,” said immigrant Karina Amaro.

Amaro works for immigration attorney J.D. Walker. She’s a documented immigrant, but some of the people that live in her community are not.

“A lot of people around the community are selling their mobile homes, their houses just because they are scared,” said Amaro.

“I’ve had one individual yesterday. She came at the age of four, went to high school, graduated from UAB and now is a registered nurse at UAB. She does not have a legal status and she’s terrified,” said Walker.

They’re terrified of ICE. Under the previous administration’s deportation policy, many illegal immigrants weren’t as concerned about getting caught up in a raid where ICE is searching for a specific individual.

“Under President Obama’s plan, he wanted to go after individuals with felonies and individuals with significant misdemeanors,” said Walker.

Now, even if they aren’t the target of an ICE raid, undocumented immigrants are more likely to be arrested and deported.

“ICE is going to detain everyone in that house who does not have a valid immigration status or pending immigration papers,” said Walker.

Trump’s policy also widens the pool of immigrants targeted. It’s no longer limited to serious offenses.

“By that language he’s going after people who possibly have a speeding citation,” said Walker.

Which results in more raids and more arrests.

“It’s getting very intense, and they are very scared to even go out and do normal things that anyone else would do,” said Lizbeth Rodriguez, an immigrant who also works for J.D. Walker.