BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Transportation Security Administration is investigating after they found a loaded firearm at a checkpoint in the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

They found a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol in a carry-on bag around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Police escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms can be carried in checked baggage, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags.