Multiple construction projects underway at the University of Alabama with more to come

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A number of construction projects are underway at the University of Alabama, and more are expected to begin in Spring.

At least six projects are underway, including the demolition of the Delta Zeta Sorority house on Magnolia Drive. And construction has begun on a new 500-bed residence hall. The Tutwiler new parking deck construction is in progress and should be finished in August.

Tim Leopard says all the construction projects are needed and will help growth at the University of Alabama. Leopard is the Associate Vice President of Construction.

”Within that project mix, there are a lot of different type of facilities. There is academic and teaching and learning environments. The new residence halls,” Leopard said.

Another big project underway includes the $10 million new adapted athletics facility. The Alpha Omicron Pi sorority house located on Colonial Drive has been demolished and cleanup is in progress. Leopard says these area projects will be an inconvenience because the work is going on at several locations around the UA campus.

“It allows us to revitalize existing structures and to provide space for growth. So within this group of projects, there are new projects and many renovations and we think is very important at the university,” he explained.

UA student Emily Nolle says the construction has made life a little frustrating.

“Sometimes it is a hassle to walk out of my way to get to class. But I think it is also good that they are building new things to accommodate all the students that are on this campus,” Nolle reflected.

The total cost of all the projects is more than $245 million.