One Class at a Time: Hueytown High School

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (CBS42 COMMUNITY) – On Fat Tuesday, Hueytown High School’s Mr. Christopher Reeves won $1,000 from CBS42’s One Class at a Time grant program. This extra surprise added to the already eventful Mardi Gras celebration taking place in his exceptional education classroom.

“We’ve been planning this day for about two or three weeks. We cooked pancakes this morning and jambalaya this afternoon,” Reeves said.

His students are taught important life skills with the goal that they can become more independent. Reeves says this extra grant money will help him produce more out-of-the-box ideas, and let his students experience more opportunities.

“Some of these kids never get to see outside where (they are from). Having CSB42 fund $1,000 will go a long way to help prepare for field trips,” said Reeves.

One Class at a Time is generously sponsored by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi. To apply for the program, click here. Good luck!