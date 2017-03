(WIAT) — We are now awaiting word on whether there will be another season of the popular reality show “Hunted.” Season 1 wrapped up Wednesday night with two teams winning and each bringing home $250,000 each.

You may recall, there were two local connections on the show. One of the television fugitives was Emily Cox from Anniston and Bessemer Police Detective Sergeant Cortice Miles.

As soon as we learn more about the status of “Hunted” of Season 2, we will share it with you.