Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee begins amid event fee tangle

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — People are arriving in Selma by the busload this weekend to commemorate an important day in American civil rights history.

Tuesday will be the 52nd anniversary of the day police attacked demonstrators marching in support of the Voting Rights Act in Selma.

Over the past couple of decades, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee to mark the anniversary has grown into a big event.

“When it originally started, we just came on a Sunday afternoon,” said Senator Hank Sanders, who represents Dallas County in the Alabama Legislature. “Then it grew to Sunday morning, then to Saturday, then to Friday, then to Thursday.”

The four-day Jubilee now includes dozens of events, including several prayer services and culminating with a march across the Edmund Pettus bridge.

The Jubilee also includes a golf tournament, a beauty pageant and a battle of the bands.

Last week Darrio Melton, who just began his first term as Selma’s mayor, billed organizers of the Jubilee nearly $24,000. He said it would help pay for overtime for police officers, firefighters and city cleanup crews to cover the event.

After his chief of staff sent a letter to organizers asking for the money, Melton told CBS 42 that he took issue not with the march, but with the days of pageantry leading up to it, for which the city was expected to pay.

Event organizers then made sure all of the events were held on private property, so that the city would not have to provide staff.

A parade will take place this weekend, but both Melton and event organizers confirm that a roughly $800 permit fee was paid for that event.

Melton said Thursday that he still plans to march and participate in a few church events this weekend.

As for the other Jubilee events, attendees see value in all of them.

“It gives an opportunity to come together to reflect on the people who’d gone on before us and the sacrifice they made, and we’re here to carry it on,” said Darryl Moore of Selma.

“It is important for people to come together, because while we remember and we reflect, there has to be money for it to continue,” said Rita Lett, also of Selma.