Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman was reported missing.

According to officials, Reva Rice was reported missing Thursday evening. She was last seen in the area of County Road 41 and Shoal Creek driving a 2011 white Nissan Sentra. The car is missing the passenger side mirror and has black wheels. The license plate is 5362AK3.

If you have information regarding Ms. Rice’s location, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.