SO SWEET: Little boy sees haircut as only difference between him and BFF

(WFLA) — A wonderful little boy only sees one difference between him and his best friend – their hair.

Jax is 5-years-old and his mom, Lydia Stith Rosebush, told him he needed to get a haircut over the weekend.

Jax said he wanted his hair cut really short so he could look like his best friend Reddy, and that way their teacher wouldn’t be able to tell the two boys apart.

Jax couldn’t wait for the school day to start because he thought it would be hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.

I’m sure you all can see the striking resemblance.

Lydia wrote on her Facebook wall, “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

Her post has been shared all over social media over 50,000 times.

We are so proud of the big person in this little boy.

