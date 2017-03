MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are now charged in the murder of a McCalla man.

Lametria Henderson, 17, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Davonta Hutton, 22, has already bonded out of jail.

23-year-old Montoures Long’s body was found behind a vacant home in McCalla back in July. Long was last seen on July 5 in the Brighton-Midfield area.

His death was being investigated as a homicide.