Bessemer man stands up after recent Jewish community center threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is showing his support after recent threats on the Levite Jewish Community Center.

Friday morning, Roy Brook of Bessemer stood holding an American flag in front of the center. He says he does not stand for hate and is with the Jewish community.

“Just by being here and showing the American flag and showing them that America is for them and I am, as a patriot, for the Jewish community,” said Brook. “That’s what I am doing, showing my support.”

Brook says whoever is making these threats needs to stop it.

