Birmingham police investigating homicide on Cullman Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night on Cullman Ave.

BPD spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Shelton said officers received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. While headed there, they got another call about a male shot. A black male in his 30s was found in the street in the 2400 block of Cullman Ave.

Shelton says they do not have any suspects and have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-7777.