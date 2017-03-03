Birmingham police investigating homicide on Cullman Ave

By Published: Updated:
File photo of police tape. (CBS42/Kerry Robinson)
File photo of police tape. (CBS42/Kerry Robinson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night on Cullman Ave.

BPD spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Shelton said officers received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. While headed there, they got another call about a male shot. A black male in his 30s was found in the street in the 2400 block of Cullman Ave.

Shelton says they do not have any suspects and have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-7777.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s