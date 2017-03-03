Events Around Central Alabama March 3-5

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, March 3.

Friday

Cottontails Village Arts, Crafts, and Gifts Show

Are you ready to experience spring? The annual Cottontails Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts show will be held in Birmingham this weekend. It will be at the BJCC. Organizers say there will be something for just about everyone. Original art, handcrafted soaps and other items with more than 500 booths for you to browse through. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m.

Cinderella by the Birmingham Ballet at the BJCC

You and your family can enjoy a favorite classic. The ballet will perform “Cinderella” at the BJCC this weekend. Shows kick off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. There will also be two shows on Saturday. One is at 2 pm and the second one is at 7:30 pm. Sunday’s show begins at 2 pm.

Saturday

Chili Cook-off

The Exceptional Foundation is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year. The 13th annual Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday. It will be held in the Upper Macy’s Parking Lot in Brookwood Village. Organizers say this is a family-friendly event with food, live music a kidzone, face painting and much more. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate. Proceeds will benefit programs at the Exceptional Foundation.

Parkinson’s Fighter Walk

Lace up your shoes and walk in the Parkinson’s Fighter Walk. It will be held at Samford University Track in Homewood. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration is $30, which includes at T-Shirt. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, snacks and refreshments. The University of Alabama’s Big Al will also be there.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Get ready for this annual Event. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will take place at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham on Saturday. It will begin at 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Birmingham Heart Ball

Join the American Heart Association for the 2017 Birmingham Heart Ball. It will take place Saturday at Barbers Motorsports Museum in Leeds. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Wild Game Cook-Off

Put on your aprons and and get ready for the wild game cook-off at the Talladega Superspeedway. This annual event will feature CBS 42’s Jim Dunnaway and Ashley Gann as celebrity judges. You can also take a ride around the track. Rides are available from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a charge of $25 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Cook-off tickets are $40 per person/$50 per couple/Youth under 15 are free.

Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K Run and One-Mile Fun Run and Family Day

Lace up your shoes and take part in the Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K Run and One-Mile Fun Run and Family Day. it will take place at Jefferson State Shelby-Hoover Campus and Veterans Park. It will begin at 8 a.m. There is a charge of $25 for the 5K, 1 mile Run/Fun/ Walk will be $15 and Virtual Race/Sleep In 5K will cost $15. The Family Day will include fun for all ages including a giant bouncy slide, balloon art, and food and drinks.

Alabaster Scholastic Chess Tournament

See some of Shelby County’s best chess players in action on Saturday. The Alabaster Scholastic Chess Tournament will take place at Thompson Intermediate School on Highway 119. This free tournament begins at 8 a.m.and goes on until 3 p.m.

Special Needs Expo

Families and Friends of those with special needs can learn more about resources on Saturday. There will be a special needs expo at Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. It is a free, day-long exhibition where families can learn about products, support groups, healthcare, therapy and more. It begins at 10 a.m. and goes on until 3 p.m.

Disney Alice In Wonderland, Jr

Take a trip down the rabbit hole and join Alice in one of her adventures. You can see the performance at the Virginia Samford Theatre on Saturday. It will begin at 2 p.m.

Sunday

Kidcam Summer Camp Open House

This is your chance to learn more about Kidcam Summer Camp at Oak Mountain. Hear about programs and the registration process. The Open House begins at 2 p.m. and goes on until 3:30 p.m.