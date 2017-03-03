Man wanted in Florida, Hoover for domestic violence

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for Michael Wayne Rettig, Jr. They say he is wanted in Hoover and in Florida.

Rettig has an outstanding warrant in Hoover for domestic violence in the third degree. He is also a fugitive from Florida with a justice felony warrant.

Rettig was born May 14, 1984 and is 5’9″, 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His possible previous addresses are the 1000 block of Jims Place, Alabaster, Ala, the 35000 block of Highway 280, Sylacauga, Ala. and various areas of Florida, including Port St. Lucie and Walton County.

If you have any information on this individual, call the Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7608 or leave an anonymous tip here.