Mother of missing Gadsden woman pleads for answers in daughter’s disappearance

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search is continuing for a 29-year-old Gadsden woman and mother of four young children who went missing on February 9th.

Tiffany Helms has not been seen or heard from, her family says, since she got an emergency call at her workplace, Inteva in Gadsden, and left in a rush. She took her car, a white Chrysler 300, but left her purse, clothing, and tax return forms, her mother says.

“My fear is that they’re going to come knocking on my door and tell me that my daughter is dead. Every knock on the door feels like someone has come to tell me the worst,” said Ginger Huff, Tiffany Helms’ mother.

Gadsden Police would not go into details on Tiffany’s disappearance but said they have not ruled out anything, including foul play. Huff says she wants anyone with information on her daughter’s disappearance to come forward, not just for her own sake, but for her four granddaughters, who need their mother.

“These girls worship the ground she walks on. That’s all they want in this world, is to have their mommy back.”

If Tiffany Helms herself can read this, they have another message.

“I love you so much. Your family loves you so much. Please, please, please get in touch with us if you can,” Huff said.

If you have any information that can help, call Gadsden Police at (256) 549-4500.