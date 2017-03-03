Number of Hepatitis C cases in Jefferson Co. causing concern

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hepatitis C is a contagious liver infection that’s dangerous because you often don’t know you have it until, at times up to a decade later, you start to see symptoms. It can lead to liver failure and cancer.

Jefferson County health officials say the prevalence of the virus is likely related to the drug epidemic, since sharing needles is a main source for spreading the infection.

They say combating this growing problem comes down to prevention, treatment and awareness. To treat a heroin addiction, that often requires the need of medical assistance.

“Some people say ‘well aren’t you just replacing one addiction with another’ and it is not the way we look at it, it is a way to keep people safe,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer. “Help people get back to a normal life, a productive life. So a lot of people are on these medicines to help them stay off of something more serious, like heroin or fentanyl that can just ruin their lives and they do quite well.”

Dr. Wilson says they are hoping to expand medication assistance treatment in Jefferson County at Cooper Green to make it more available for people, especially low-income or uninsured.

There is also a controversial approach to help combat the spread of Hepatitis C, which is a needle exchange program that’s been used across the country. Right now, that is not legal in Alabama. Health officials say it is more than just exchanging out dirty needles for clean needles.

“You engage people in other services, help get them into other substance abuse treatment programs,” said Dr. Wilson. “Screen them for other diseases, help get those treated, that in fact people are more likely to get into treatment and off of drugs. So it’s a way to reach people that are injecting drugs and help them get off.”

He says legislation would need to change in order to start a program like that. He says they would want to do small programs in areas where it’s most needed.