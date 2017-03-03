Rachel on the Road: U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — This week we took a trip to Huntsville to visit the US Space and Rocket Center for a behind the scenes tour of a brand new exhibit! Neighborhood Earth debuted here in Alabama, kicking off a world wide tour.

The exhibit was crafted to combine the human story with the robotics discovery of space. It will teach you what we know so far about our solar system via multiple interactive elements.

There is a 360 degree video display, kiosks that break down details of each planet and the robotic animal that toured that planet. The kiosks are touch screen with a hologram of each robot and planet, which is a fun feature for the kids!

Also, if you are wondering the differences in weight and gravity from Earth to the other planets, this exhibit will allow you to lift those comparisons.

“It’s an incredible, immersive, cinematic extravaganza,” said Dr. Kay Taylor, Director of Education at the US Space and Rocket Center.

Neighborhood Earth is now open to the public and it is included in general admission tickets. Click here to purchase online. This exhibit is a limited time experience only available until June.

Of course, there is so much to see in addition to this new exhibit! For hours of operation, click here.

“Whether you are 6 years old or 60 years old, you’re going to come away from this truly amazed at what we already know about our solar system,” said Taylor.

Don’t miss Rachel on the Road next Friday morning right here on CBS42! We are getting closer to Spring Break and if you can’t leave town, we’ve found a fun place to go!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.