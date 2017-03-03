Some residents in an East Lake neighborhood fed up with illegal dumping

BIRMINGHAM -(WIAT) Some residents living the in the Wahouma neighborhood in the East Lake community are fed up with illegal dumping.

Near the intersection of 68th Street North and 4 Court North, and near the intersection of 76th street north and 2nd avenue north are two problem areas.

Pat Johnson is the neighborhood president in the Wahouma neighborhood.

“We are looking at another dead end street with litter,” said Johnson.

Resident Todd Swafford is also fed up with the trash.

“It’s pretty bad you know lot of us try to keep this neighborhood clean and you have people coming through. They have dumped tires all kind of stuff like that and makes the neighborhood like crap,” said Swafford.

Johnson said some of trash has been out here for two to three months. She said she tried calling 311 and let them know about the problem, and nothing was done. CBS 42 news reached out the city and showed them the problem areas Friday afternoon.

“Now that we know about this we have a truck on the way now with a front end loader we will push it up pick it u and haul it away,” said Don Lupo with the city of Birmingham.

Minutes after the CBS 42 interview with Lupo Friday afternoon crews did show up and cleared the trash. The city said they are doing what can to combat illegal dumping.

“We are investigating in cameras this would be an ideal place to put a camera,” said Lupo.

The city encourages people to report illegal dumping if they see it.

A fine for illegal dumping is $500.