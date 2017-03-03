Synthetic marijuana, known as Spice, making comeback in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a resurgence of synthetic marijuana on the streets of Moblie according to the Mobile Police Department. In a release sent by the department, the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT) noticed increased activity in the drug also known as “Spice” or “Mojo”.

Thursday night, MCSENT units conducted several operations at local motels resulting in five arrests and the seizing of nearly 100 packs of the dangerous and deadly drug. Agents also recovered $2,408 in cash and a “powerful 10mm Glock, which was recently stolen during a burglary in Prichard,” according to the release.

Joey Wilkerson, 35, was arrested with several dozen packs of spice on him and with the stolen gun in the car. Wilkerson is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit.

When Wilkerson was arrested, his juvenile daughter was in the car, which resulted in an additional charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Also arrested were Jermaine Brown, 34, Reginald Jenkins, 25, Markese Wayne, 21, and Alexis Nobles, 20.

Brown was arrested after attempting to flee in his vehicle last night. He faces charges of attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Jenkins and Wayne were arrested with spice in their possession. They both faces charges of possession of a controlled substance. Wayne also faces a charge attempting to elude police after fleeing from officers.

Nobles faces multiple drug charges including trafficking and possession of MDMA, also known as ecstasy.