MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The visitation for Camlyn Lee is at Arrington Funeral Home on Friday. It will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are at noon on Saturday at the New Beginnings Family Baptist Church in Midfield.

On February 23, a Mercedes SUV came crashing into Vital Smiles, killing the 6 year-old patient and injuring six other people inside.