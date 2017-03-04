Birmingham Police investigating homicide where victim killed after being shot at twice in a day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in which the victim was reportedly shot at twice through the course of the same day, according to a release from the department.

Police received a call on Friday of a male down in a roadway at the 2300 block of Cullman Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim, 34-year-old Willie Burrell of Birmingham, on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead when medics arrived at the scene.

According to the release, their investigation revealed that earlier in the day there was an altercation between the victim and a woman, who reportedly fired shots at the victim and fled the area. The victim was not harmed in that altercation.

Later that evening, witnesses heard shots in the area, and the victim was found in the roadway. Investigators have taken a black female into custody as a person of interest in this case. The suspect reportedly had a history with the victim involving an incident with a member of the suspect’s family.