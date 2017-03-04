Displaced residents from Birmingham Towers fire getting help from Red Cross

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Saturday at the Grace Episcopal church the Red Cross provided assistance to around 50 displaced people after the fire at the Birmingham Towers Apartments. They provided them meals and a place to stay.

One of the people receiving assistance was John Brice. He made it through the smoke on the seventh floor at Birmingham Towers Friday before fire fighters helped him down with a ladder.

“Nothing but smoke you could not breath it was pretty tough,” said Brice.

Richard Wright was on the ninth floor and went down the emergency stairs.

“I knew it was time to get up out there, and you follow protocol the way it’s supposed to be done,” said Wright.

Those that needed their medications did get them. After Saturday’s dinner those staying at the church were taken the Gardendale Civic Center where they stayed Saturday night.

“After the civic center we will still try to work with them the best we can, it will be up to the apartment complex if they can actually go into the building,” said Alicia Anger with the Red Cross.

Restoration crews were at Birmingham towers trying to get things cleaned so residents can go back.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.