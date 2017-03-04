Keystone pipeline won’t use US steel despite Trump pledge

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. Differences between the two parties on energy and climate issues are stark and suggest sharp contrasts in how Republicans and Democrats will address energy and environmental issues depending on who wins the White House next November. Republicans unanimously support the recently rejected Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, for instance, while Democrats oppose it. Republicans agree on lifting the 40-year export oil ban, a stance Democrats oppose. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Keystone XL oil pipeline won’t use American steel in its construction, despite what President Donald Trump says.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that’s due to language in a presidential directive Trump issued in January. The directive applies to new pipelines or those under repair. Sanders said it would be hard to do an about-face on Keystone because it’s already under construction and the steel has been acquired.

Trump said as recently as last week that Keystone and the Dakota Access pipeline must use American steel “or we’re not building one.”

Trump used his executive powers shortly after taking office to greenlight the two pipeline projects that had been blocked by President Barack Obama.

The Keystone pipeline would run from Canada to refineries in the Gulf Coast. The Dakota Access line would move North Dakota oil to Illinois, and that project is nearly complete.

