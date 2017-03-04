March on Mississippi at Canton Nissan plant draws thousands

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood with thousands gathered at a pro-union rally near Nissan Motor Co.’s Canton plant, congratulating workers for their courage “in standing up for justice.”

Sanders told Saturday’s crowd that it’s their job to tell corporate America that “they can’t have it all” and to “start treating the working people of this country with respect and dignity.”

That comment drew a roar of approval from participants, who included actor Danny Glover and national NAACP President Cornell Brooks.

Participants later marched about two miles to the plant to deliver a letter to the company demanding the right to vote on union representation to address better wages, safe working conditions and job security.

Organizers say a handful of people held a counter protest but there were no problems reported.

Nissan sent this statement to WJTV, Saturday after the march:

“The allegations made by the union are totally false. The UAW has admitted that these efforts are part of a campaign to pressure the company into recognizing a union, even without employee support. Nissan respects and values the Canton workforce, and our history reflects that we recognize the employees’ rights to decide for themselves whether or not to have third-party representation.”