Pedestrian killed in early morning accident on I-59

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating after a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle on Interstate 59 Northbound. The accident happened around 1:15 Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on I-59 NB between exits 112 and 113. Officers and paramedics found the victim in the roadway.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the 29-year-old was walking in the middle of the northbound inside lane. One car swerved to avoid hitting him but a GMC pickup truck was not able to avoid him and struck him.

The GMC driver was not hurt. Investigators are still not sure why the man was walking on the road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Bessemer Police at 425-2411 or the Tip Line at 428-3541.