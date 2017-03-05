2 firefighters injured fighting Saturday night Winfield cotton mill blaze

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Winfield-area firefighters suffered minor injuries over the course of battling a blaze on Saturday night that involved six departments at its peak, according to Mayor Randy Price.

Emergency services received a call of a fire at the city’s old cotton mill around 7:50 p.m. Price told CBS42 News that the two-story structure was difficult to put out because of the floor being mostly made of wood, and the Winfield, Guin, Hamilton, Twin, Brilliant, and Pea Ridge Fire Departments all teamed up to help put the fire out.

While fighting the fire, two people were injured while escaping a falling duct. One firefighter suffered minor burns, and the other received stitches.

The cause of the fire has not been reported to WIAT at this time, but we will bring you more details as they emerge.