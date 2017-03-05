Lawmakers expected to discuss Gov. Bentley’s prison construction bill this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Lawmakers plan to whittle down Gov. Robert Bentley’s proposed $800 million prison construction project when it heads to a committee vote next week.

The Senate Judiciary committee expects to vote Tuesday on the prison plan.

Bill sponsor Sen. Cam Ward says the committee will consider a smaller proposal. The governor had sought an $800 million bond issue to build four new large regional prisons and close most existing facilities.

However, Ward said he didn’t yet know how much the project would be cut.

Bentley said Friday that he was appreciative of the work that senators were doing to get a construction bill to the Senate floor.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said the new bill would be closer to a dollar figure that senators were comfortable with.