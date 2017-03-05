NCAA Bound Jacksonville State returns home after winning title

Jacksonville, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in school history, the Jacksonville State Men’s Basketball team is headed for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Gamecocks returned from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Sunday, to a crowd of supporters outside the Pete Matthews Center.

Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin in the OVC Tournament Championship game 66-55 Saturday in Nashville, TN. The Gamecocks entered the tournament as the No.4 Seed leaving little belief that JSU could punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“we played with a chip on our shoulder.” Said Jacksonville State Head Coach Ray Harper “We kept reminding them all year that we got no respect.”

Now the Gamecocks play the waiting game, selection Sunday is a week away. The Gamecocks will rest and continue practices while they wait to find out who they will face in the 1st round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.