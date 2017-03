TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police say five people are in custody after a prostitution sting. Police say officers made contact with the suspects on the street or through advertisements on Backpage.com and SkiptheGames.com.

Police say 54-year-old Mildred Callie, 25-year-old Philip Owen Hill, 28-year-old Raimond Suggs, 39-year-old April Todd and 31-year-old Kelly Brown are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Bond for the suspects has not been set.