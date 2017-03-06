Alabama House committee meets on Bentley impeachment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The impeachment investigation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley will be discussed Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

The meeting comes after Committee Chairman Mike Jones said he expects the committee to resume its work and make a recommendation to the House of Representatives before the session ends in May on whether Bentley should be impeached.

Committee members said they expect to get a status update on the investigation that was paused in November. Clay Redden, a spokesman for the House of Representatives, said the meeting was called to discuss a “procedural question.”

“Everything they are saying now is the impeachment is moving forward and we’ll get a vote on it soon,” said Rep. Ed Henry, who filed the impeachment articles last year to spark the investigation. “I’m disappointed that we’ve succeeded in dragging it out as long.”

Henry said he has been hearing since January “that that there were things that were going to happen in March.”

The impeachment effort was launched after Bentley’s former law enforcement secretary last year accused his former boss of having an affair with a staffer and of interfering with law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied the other accusations.

The probe began last year when 23 House members signed impeachment articles against Bentley, accusing him of willful neglect of duty and corruption in office.