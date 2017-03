BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Coroner, an 11-year-old child died on March 3 and his death is being ruled as a homicide.

Nassir Battle was found at his home on the 800 block of 80th Street South around 6:51 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where he died at 7:36 p.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating. We will update you as we learn more information.