Birmingham Towers residents await chance to return home as repairs continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of Birmingham Towers are still working to recover after a fire at their apartment building three days ago forced them to evacuate from their home.

The earliest that the building’s former tenants may be allowed back in is Wednesday.

Officials with the Red Cross told CBS42 News that about 40 people who live in Birmingham Towers are staying at the shelter while they wait to be allowed back home.

The shelter provides a place for the residents to sleep, shower, and spend the day in addition to giving them meals and snacks. Birmingham Towers is home to seniors aged 62 and older, and a lot of them are on medications. The Red Cross has also been helping them get access to their medicine while they’re at the shelter.

Right now, crews are working to repair the elevator and the apartment where the fire started Friday afternoon.

After the elevators are in working order some residents may be allowed back in the building.

As donations of water came into the shelter, staff there told us that spirits are good.

“They’re really upbeat. They’re doing well,” said Gerald Mortz with Red Cross. “They know they’re going to get back into their apartments soon. How soon we do not know for sure, we have not been told, but we do keep them informed of what’s going on, and because of that, they’re upbeat on it.”

Altogether, more than 100 people were displaced by the fire. Those who are not staying at the Red Cross Shelter are with family and friends until they are allowed to go home.