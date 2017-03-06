Calhoun County correctional officer accused of taking inmate’s jail-issued debit card

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer is facing charges after allegedly stealing an inmate’s jail-issued debit card.

According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, an inmate was released from the Calhoun County Jail for transfer to another facility. When she was booked out, the correctional officer did not give the inmate her money via her jail-issued debit card. Wade says the correction officer took the debit card to an ATM and withdrew the inmate’s $172.

Wade says they discovered what happened and investigated, then the correctional officer admitted to details confirming the allegation.

“While this is heartbreaking, as Sheriff, I will always stand for what is right and just. If you break the law we will prosecute you, especially if you are in law enforcement. We must ensure the citizens trust by being honest and transparent,” Wade said.

Officer Kenyatta Ervin was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, which is a felony. Her bond is set at $2,500 with April 4, 2017, set as the court date. She has been a corrections officer since Nov. 2013.