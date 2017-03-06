CBS42 supports American Cancer Society’s ‘Go Blue’ campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS42 has gotten behind the American Cancer Society’s ‘Go Blue’ campaign. All across the country, people wore blue to bring awareness to colon cancer and encourage those over age 50 to get tested.

Cancer survivor Dan Anderson remembers the day he found out he had colon cancer back in July of 2007.

“I was actually going to play golf one morning,” said Anderson. “The night before I had a pain in my stomach and it got severe and ended up having a blockage and went to the emergency room and they actually operated that day, emergency surgery and it was a tumor in my colon.”

If you have a history of cancer in your family, talk to your medical professional about early testing.

